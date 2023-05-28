Dallas Stars stay alive, beating Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 5
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:42 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(LAS VEGAS) - The Dallas Stars kept their playoff hopes alive Saturday, beating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 5.
The win send the series back to Dallas when the Knights led the series 3-0. Stars captain Jamie Benn will return to the team in Game 6 after serving a two-game suspension.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
