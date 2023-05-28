Dallas Stars stay alive, beating Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 5

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden...
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:42 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(LAS VEGAS) - The Dallas Stars kept their playoff hopes alive Saturday, beating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 5.

The win send the series back to Dallas when the Knights led the series 3-0. Stars captain Jamie Benn will return to the team in Game 6 after serving a two-game suspension.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

