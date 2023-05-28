Airbnb enforcing no-party policy during Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Memorial Day festivities underway and the Fourth of July coming up, Airbnb says it is cracking down on unauthorized parties at its short-term rentals, both in Nevada and nationwide.

“Over these types of holidays, we have seen an increase in the number of attempts to try and throw an unauthorized party, which is why we’re elevating these systems and trying to reduce that risk,” said Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit.

Airbnb’s message to guests this Memorial Day weekend is to enjoy the party, but keep the party outside their short-term rentals.

“There’s always going to be some folks who don’t care what the rules are and are booking perhaps under false pretenses,” said Breit. “So that’s why it’s important to really back up those policies.”

Airbnb is enforcing its no-party policy this Memorial Day weekend using technology designed to block certain high-risk one- or two-night reservations for entire home listings.

“Let’s say I live in Clark County, and I just popped up my account yesterday,” said Breit, “and all of a sudden, I’m trying to book a five-bedroom property in Henderson for one night on Memorial Day weekend.”

Those are the types of reservations that would trigger the system to block them.

Airbnb said they had success with this system when they rolled this out last year. They said in Nevada, 80 people were deterred from booking entire home listings over the last Memorial Day weekend because of this system.

“These situations are rare. They’re getting rarer, so that’s good, but we still take them very, very seriously. So that’s why we’re really stepping up our game and doing what we can to reduce the risk of disruptive parties,” said Breit.

Las Vegas Metro Police said they’re not necessarily seeking out Airbnb’s for enforcement this weekend, although officers may check in on certain homes where they’ve had problems before or contact guests to remind them about noise ordinances they may not be aware of.

Airbnb said this system will also be in place for Fourth of July reservations.

