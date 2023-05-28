Airbnb enforcing no-party policy during Memorial Day weekend

airbnb logo
airbnb logo(kvvu)
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:57 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Memorial Day festivities underway and the Fourth of July coming up, Airbnb says it is cracking down on unauthorized parties at its short-term rentals, both in Nevada and nationwide.

“Over these types of holidays, we have seen an increase in the number of attempts to try and throw an unauthorized party, which is why we’re elevating these systems and trying to reduce that risk,” said Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit.

Airbnb’s message to guests this Memorial Day weekend is to enjoy the party, but keep the party outside their short-term rentals.

“There’s always going to be some folks who don’t care what the rules are and are booking perhaps under false pretenses,” said Breit. “So that’s why it’s important to really back up those policies.”

Airbnb is enforcing its no-party policy this Memorial Day weekend using technology designed to block certain high-risk one- or two-night reservations for entire home listings.

“Let’s say I live in Clark County, and I just popped up my account yesterday,” said Breit, “and all of a sudden, I’m trying to book a five-bedroom property in Henderson for one night on Memorial Day weekend.”

Those are the types of reservations that would trigger the system to block them.

Airbnb said they had success with this system when they rolled this out last year. They said in Nevada, 80 people were deterred from booking entire home listings over the last Memorial Day weekend because of this system.

“These situations are rare. They’re getting rarer, so that’s good, but we still take them very, very seriously. So that’s why we’re really stepping up our game and doing what we can to reduce the risk of disruptive parties,” said Breit.

Las Vegas Metro Police said they’re not necessarily seeking out Airbnb’s for enforcement this weekend, although officers may check in on certain homes where they’ve had problems before or contact guests to remind them about noise ordinances they may not be aware of.

Airbnb said this system will also be in place for Fourth of July reservations.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Oakland A’s release renderings of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Driver killed in crash at US-95 & Jones southbound off-ramp
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on US-95 in west Las Vegas Valley
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
James Holzhauer, a cast member in the ABC television series "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All...
‘Jeopardy!’ donates $100K to Las Vegas nonprofit after latest James Holzhauer win
Northern Pacific Airways plane
New airline to launch flights between Southern California, Las Vegas

Latest News

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden...
Dellandrea scores twice in 3rd, Stars stay alive with 4-2 victory over Golden Knights
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium
Bill introduced late Friday for A’s Las Vegas Strip ballpark
FOX5 News at 11pm-1130pm
Las Vegas Strip ballpark bill introduced late Friday