Thousands expected at Lake Mead ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

With the holiday weekend ahead, Lake Mead will be popular as water levels are rising.
By Regina Ahn
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:48 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Businesses in the area are prepping for a surge of visitors. Patrols will be on guard for anyone violating rules both on and off the water.

While tourists will be coming in full force, locals are more excited than ever to get out there.

“I’ve been coming here for 30 years it’s a favorite hobby of mine to boat on Lake Mead,” said Jason Larsen. “I’ll be out here checking out the water levels checking, and go wakeboarding,” said Kai Larsen.

Here are some safety rules to follow while out at Lake Mead:

  • Don’t drink while you are operating a boat.
  • Always carry plenty of flotation devices and life jackets.
  • Carbon monoxide can be dangerous.
  • Know what to do if an accident happens.

More information about water safety rules to follow at Lake Mead is available here.

