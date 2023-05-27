Nevada Legislature finally release bill to support A’s relocation to Las Vegas

A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark(Oakland Athletics)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:53 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill has officially been introduced to support the A’s relocation to Las Vegas.

The legislation is being called Southern Nevada Tourism Innovation Act. It would establish the Clark County Stadium Authority to oversee the project.

We’re still combing through the details tonight, but we know the draft as-written caps the stadium authority from approving more than 36 million dollars in tax credits to the A’s in a fiscal year, or $180 million dollars in total.

It also requires the Cark County Commission to issue bonds. 15-percent of the subcontracts for the project must go to small local businesses.

You can read the full text of this draft of the bill here.

