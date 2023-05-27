Forecast Outlook-5/27/23

Very Nice Start To The Memorial Day Weekend
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Sunshine, light wind and seasonal temperatures are forecast for Saturday in southern Nevada.

An area of low pressure sitting over the Pacific Northwest will slide south Saturday and will generate some wind for our area on Sunday and Memorial Day.

The impact of the wind will create wave heights of 1 to 2 feet on Sunday and Monday.

Sunday we will see temperatures tick up a few degrees making it the warmest day in our forecast.

Memorial Day will usher in a stagnant weather pattern that will also allow for temperatures to cool slightly through the rest of the week.

The UV index for Saturday is 10 or very high.

