20-year-old set to graduate five years after near-fatal crash

By Mike Allen
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A North Las Vegas 20-year-old is getting ready to celebrate a triumphant moment on the long road to recovery. Marsallis Sanders will walk in the graduation ceremony Saturday for Cheyenne High School.

Five years ago, Sanders’ life was completely changed when a drunk driver caused a crash that left him unable to walk or speak. It also changed the lives of everyone close to the then-freshman.

“It was just really hard for us because we didn’t have anything like that happen to us before,” Sanders’ grandmother Valerie Sanders told FOX5. “And he was so young. And he’s like my baby. Grandma’s boy. He was a grandma’s boy.”

Valerie is Marsallis’ caretaker and has been with him every step of the way through his difficult recovery.

“He wants to learn to get better,” she said proudly of her grandson. “He wants a girlfriend. He wants to go play basketball.”

When Marsallis graduates from Cheyenne High School Saturday, a dozen of his closest family members will be there.

“His dad, his mom, grandmas, grandpas, aunts, uncles, I mean everybody,” Valerie said. “Brother, sister. They’re just all excited for him.”

As for Marsallis himself Valerie feels confident in saying he’s elated.

“I think he’s just going to be so happy that he made it this far,” she said.

As for what’s next after school, Valerie says Marsallis has big plans.

“He’s still him in there. He’s still Marsallis,” she said. “And I’m sure he’ll someday find a wife and have a family. That’s what he wants.”

Five years into recovery, Marsallis can walk, but often requires help to do so.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Driver killed in crash at US-95 & Jones southbound off-ramp
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on US-95 in west Las Vegas Valley
A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Las Vegas Strip ballpark bill introduced late Friday
Northern Pacific Airways plane
New airline to launch flights between Southern California, Las Vegas
Woman goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Rave arrival: Mother goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas

Latest News

FOX5 News at 11pm-1130pm
Las Vegas Strip ballpark bill introduced late Friday
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
20-year-old set to graduate five years after near-fatal crash
Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses
Thousands expected at Lake Mead ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Thousands expected at Lake Mead ahead of Memorial Day Weekend