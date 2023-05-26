With Golden Knights still one win away, potential Stanley Cup Final schedule set

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights dropped an overtime heartbreaker to the Dallas Stars in game four of the Western Conference Final on Thursday night, falling 3-2 on the road in Texas.

With at least one game remaining in this series, two potential Stanley Cup Final schedules have been released.

If VGK wraps things up at home in game 5, they will host game one of the Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, May 31. If Dallas is able to extend the series again, then the final series of the 2023 NHL playoffs will commence on Saturday, June 3, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, or in Dallas.

In the event of a five-game VGK series victory against Dallas, the first four games of the Cup Final break down as follows:

Game 1, Wednesday, May 31, in Las Vegas

Game 2, Saturday, June 3, in Las Vegas

Game 3, Monday, June 5, in Florida

Game 4, Thursday, June 8, in Florida

All games start at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

If Dallas prolongs the Conference Final with another victory on Saturday, the matchups in the championship round would shift ahead by one game and begin on June 3, with game 4 then falling on June 10 in Florida.

