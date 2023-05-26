Public Health Department urges caution after rabid fox found in Mohave County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Department of Public Health is issuing a reminder to all county residents and visitors: when in or near the Hualapai Mountains, remain vigilant against the threat of rabies.

According to a media release, there has been a recent increase of rabies within foxes throughout the Hualapai region, and the department said that “it is imperative to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of this dangerous disease.”

Rabies is a viral infection that affects the central nervous system of mammals, including humans. It is primarily transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, and if left untreated, it can be fatal. Foxes have been identified as carriers of the rabies virus in Mohave County, and encounters with these animals should be avoided whenever possible.

To ensure the safety of yourself, your family, and your pets, the Mohave County Department of Public Health advises the following measures:

Stay away from foxes: Foxes, particularly those exhibiting unusual behavior or appearing sick or injured, should be avoided. Do not attempt to handle or approach them. If you encounter a fox that appears aggressive or disoriented, please report the sighting to the local animal control authorities immediately.

Secure your pets: When allowing your pets outdoors, ensure they are always supervised and kept on a leash. Do not let them roam freely, as they may come into contact with potentially infected animals. Make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations, as this is a vital safeguard against the disease.

Seek medical attention: If you or a family member are bitten or scratched by any animal, wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water for at least 10 minutes. Contact your healthcare provider or local health department promptly to assess the need for rabies post-exposure prophylaxis.

Report potential rabies exposures: If you suspect a pet may have had an encounter with a rabid animal, contact your veterinarian immediately. Report any potential rabies exposures to your local animal control or health department to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.