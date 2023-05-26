Police look for man accused of ‘very violent felony’ at east Las Vegas trailer park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of committing a “very violent felony” at a trailer park last month.

According to police, the incident, which police did not provide further details on, took place at Villa Vegas Trailer Park in April.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact LVMPD’s Downtown Area Command at 702-828-3822. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

