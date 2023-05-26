No closures in place over Memorial Day weekend for road work ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

Paving crews show progress on longest straight for Las Vegas F1 race
Paving crews show progress on longest straight for Las Vegas F1 race(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 on Friday provided an updated timeline of lane closures for track paving ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to a news release, the updated timeline was provided as there will be no road closures in place during Memorial Day weekend.

The pause in closures will run from the morning of Friday, May 26 through Monday evening on May 29.

As a result, F1 provided an updated schedule for the initial track pavement.

WHERE:

  • The west side of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 and ending at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 2. During this closure, all northbound and southbound traffic will be routed through single lanes on the east side of Las Vegas Boulevard.
  • Flamingo Road eastbound at Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed beginning Wednesday, May 31 at 12:01 a.m. to Friday, June 2 at 12:01 a.m. Flamingo Road eastbound access to southbound Las Vegas Boulevard will remain open; Flamingo Road westbound access to Las Vegas Boulevard northbound and southbound will remain open.
F1 provides updated schedule for track paving ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 provides updated schedule for track paving ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix(F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix)

According to F1, the final track paving is scheduled from July 16 through Sept. 15.

