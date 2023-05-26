Oakland A’s release renderings of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark

A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark(Oakland Athletics)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:11 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oakland Athletics on Friday released the first renderings of the team’s proposed new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip.

Sitting on nine acres at the Tropicana site on the Strip, the A’s say the ballpark will feature a variety of seating options, a partially retractable roof, and a fan capacity of 30,000.

In the release, the A’s said the orientation of the playing surface will allow for the outfield to open to the corner of Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard.

