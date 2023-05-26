North Las Vegas police release body cam footage from officer-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department released body camera footage after an officer shot and killed a suspect last week.

On May 16, NLVPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing near M.L.K. Blvd. and Gowan Road around 4:30 p.m. Police say a woman came out of a residence and approached officers with a knife above her head.

Officers told her to put it down, but they said she refused and continued toward them with the knife raised. That’s when the officers shot her. Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.