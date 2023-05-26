Nevada authorities join forces with CHP on I-15 patrols for Memorial Day weekend

Nevada authorities join forces with CHP on I-15 patrols for Memorial Day weekend
Nevada authorities join forces with CHP on I-15 patrols for Memorial Day weekend(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:40 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada authorities will join forces with California Highway Patrol to target the highly-traveled Interstate 15 corridor for the busy Memorial Day holiday.

According to a news release, Nevada State Police say it is estimated that an average of 45,000 vehicles enter the Silver State on the IR15 corridor from Los Angeles on a daily basis, which they say equates to an average in excess of 16 million vehicles entering every year.

Nevada State Police say Memorial Day Weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

According to the release, local agencies will team up with California Highway Patrol to concentrate enforcement efforts near the Primm area and St. Rose Parkway.

Nevada State Police says the area from Primm to St. Rose Parkway is designated a “Zero Tolerance” zone, and “even the most minor traffic infraction will be enforced on this busy holiday week.”

In the release, Nevada State Police note that this stretch of Interstate 15 was once considered one of the deadliest stretches of highway in the country.

Authorities note the agencies will target speeding vehicles, “shoulder runners,” move-over law violators, distracted driving violations, and seatbelt violations. However, they say all traffic violations will be enforced no matter the severity.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Woman goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Rave arrival: Mother goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Video poker machines under a tent for a pop-up casino in Las Vegas
Pop-up casino operates under tent for 8 hours to retain gaming license
Northern Pacific Airways plane
New airline to launch flights between Southern California, Las Vegas
What it takes to be a bottle girl on the Las Vegas Strip.
What it takes to be a Las Vegas bottle girl and why it’s so sought after

Latest News

Driver in crash that killed off-duty Las Vegas detective charged with vehicular manslaughter
Driver killed in crash at US-95 & Jones southbound off-ramp
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on US-95 in west Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police shoot robbery suspect near off-Strip casino
Las Vegas police shoot robbery suspect near off-Strip casino
FILE - People watch a baseball game at Oakland Coliseum between the Oakland Athletics and the...
Q & A on Las Vegas Ballpark bill: Governor Joe Lombardo’s office answers questions