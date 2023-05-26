Metro officer involved shooting investigation

LVMPD
LVMPD(FOX5)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said late Thursday evening that there was an officer involved shooting.

Metro is on the scene at South Valley View and West Flaming Road, near the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino.

Details of the shooting have not been revealed to FOX 5.

This is an active investigation and FOX 5 will have the latest updated information as it becomes available.

