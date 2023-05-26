Las Vegas police say teen accused after woman shot, killed while walking in south valley

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:35 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 16-year-old male has been arrested after he was accused in the fatal shooting of a woman in the south valley in April.

According to a news release, the incident occurred at about 8:57 p.m. on April 23. Police said previously that the victim was walking when an unknown vehicle shot at her

The Clark County Coroner’s office previously identified the victim as Shawna McCowan, 43. Officials said her cause of death was determined to be gunshot wound of the torso and neck. Her cause of death was homicide, the coroner’s office said.

According to police, detectives identified a 16-year-old male juvenile as a suspect in this case.

The teen was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team on May 24, the release said. The juvenile was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall for murder with deadly weapon and two counts of attempt murder.

