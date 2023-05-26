Las Vegas police arrest suspect in connection with east valley homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with a May 25 homicide that happened in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to a police report, LVMPD officers responded to a residence on the 1600 block of Nesting Way at approximately 7:58 a.m. yesterday to conduct a welfare check on an individual. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel responded but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the ensuing investigation, homicide detectives determined that Steven McLucas, 42, had shot the victim during a physical altercation. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will determine the victim’s cause and manner of death. No identification has been released yet.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.