Las Vegas police arrest suspect in connection with east valley homicide

Steven McLucas, 42
Steven McLucas, 42(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:16 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with a May 25 homicide that happened in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to a police report, LVMPD officers responded to a residence on the 1600 block of Nesting Way at approximately 7:58 a.m. yesterday to conduct a welfare check on an individual. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel responded but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the ensuing investigation, homicide detectives determined that Steven McLucas, 42, had shot the victim during a physical altercation. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will determine the victim’s cause and manner of death. No identification has been released yet.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Driver killed in crash at US-95 & Jones southbound off-ramp
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on US-95 in west Las Vegas Valley
Woman goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Rave arrival: Mother goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Northern Pacific Airways plane
New airline to launch flights between Southern California, Las Vegas
Video poker machines under a tent for a pop-up casino in Las Vegas
Pop-up casino operates under tent for 8 hours to retain gaming license

Latest News

FOX5 News at 1:30pm - 2pm
Oakland A’s release renderings of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
CCSD is encouraging students to read over the summer
CCSD launches annual Summer Reading Contest
A parking garage is seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International
Las Vegas airport says many parking areas full Friday morning ahead of Memorial Day weekend
A detainee sits at the Otay Mesa Detention Center Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in San Diego. The...
MALDEF sues Las Vegas, ICE over immigration detention