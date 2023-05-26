Las Vegas airport says many parking areas full Friday morning ahead of Memorial Day weekend

A parking garage is seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International
A parking garage is seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International is advising drivers to consider asking a friend for a ride if they’re heading to the airport on Friday, as many parking areas are completely full.

As of 11:25 a.m. Friday, Harry Reid says the Terminal 1 Long Term Garage, T1 Economy and T3 Economy parking areas are all full.

The T3 garage was still available as of the update.

Officials are advising drivers to allow for additional time to find a parking spot or consider asking someone for a ride to the airport.

