Las Vegas airport says many parking areas full Friday morning ahead of Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International is advising drivers to consider asking a friend for a ride if they’re heading to the airport on Friday, as many parking areas are completely full.

As of 11:25 a.m. Friday, Harry Reid says the Terminal 1 Long Term Garage, T1 Economy and T3 Economy parking areas are all full.

The T3 garage was still available as of the update.

Friday Parking Update (as of 11:25 a.m):

❌Terminal 1 Long Term Garage - FULL

❌T1 Economy - FULL

❌T3 Economy - FULL

🟢T3 Garage - OPEN

⌛️ Allow additional time to find a spot

🙏 Consider asking for a ride to the airport https://t.co/lzrzSJTuMX — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) May 26, 2023

Officials are advising drivers to allow for additional time to find a parking spot or consider asking someone for a ride to the airport.

