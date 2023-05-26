Former CCSD teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A recently retired former Clark County School District teacher was arrested on multiple sex charges involving a minor.

According to a release from the North Las Vegas Police Department, patrol officers investigated a report of a possible sexual assault involving a minor on May 26. NLVPD detectives identified and arrested Darryl Lancaster, 57, as the suspect. He was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center and faces the following charges:

Lewdness with a minor under the age of 14, eight counts

Luring a minor, two counts

Producing child pornography, one count

Lancaster was employed during the 2022-2023 school year as an 8th-grade teacher at Jo Mackey Academy in North Las Vegas. According to NLVPD, he recently retired.

The location of where the incidents occurred is still being investigated. Anyone who may have been a victim of Lancaster or has information about these crimes is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

