Forecast Outlook- 5/26/2023

Seasonable Temperatures for Memorial Day Weekend
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dry air remains in place through Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures hold in the mid to low 90s with the afternoon breeze sticking around.

Skies are mostly sunny on Friday with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range this afternoon. After high temperatures hover around 90°, we’ll see overnight lows fall back into the 60s.

Dry weather continues through Memorial Day Weekend. Saturday’s forecast high is at 92° with Sunday topping out at 95°. Light wind is forecast on Saturday with a stronger breeze returning Sunday afternoon. Plan on wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range. It will stay breezy on Memorial Day with a forecast high of 92°.

We’ll keep the afternoon breeze next week with high temperatures holding in the low 90s as we enter June. Some showers are possible over the mountains next week, but at this point, the Las Vegas Valley is looking dry.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Driver killed in crash at US-95 & Jones southbound off-ramp
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on US-95 in west Las Vegas Valley
Woman goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Rave arrival: Mother goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Northern Pacific Airways plane
New airline to launch flights between Southern California, Las Vegas
Video poker machines under a tent for a pop-up casino in Las Vegas
Pop-up casino operates under tent for 8 hours to retain gaming license

Latest News

Friday, May 26 Las Vegas AM weather update
Friday, May 26 Las Vegas AM weather update
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Thursday, May 25 EVENING weather update
Thursday, May 25 MIDDAY weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 05/26/23