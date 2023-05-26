Forecast Outlook- 5/26/2023

Dry air remains in place through Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures hold in the mid to low 90s with the afternoon breeze sticking around.

Skies are mostly sunny on Friday with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range this afternoon. After high temperatures hover around 90°, we’ll see overnight lows fall back into the 60s.

Dry weather continues through Memorial Day Weekend. Saturday’s forecast high is at 92° with Sunday topping out at 95°. Light wind is forecast on Saturday with a stronger breeze returning Sunday afternoon. Plan on wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range. It will stay breezy on Memorial Day with a forecast high of 92°.

We’ll keep the afternoon breeze next week with high temperatures holding in the low 90s as we enter June. Some showers are possible over the mountains next week, but at this point, the Las Vegas Valley is looking dry.

