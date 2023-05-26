Driver killed in crash at US-95 & Jones southbound off-ramp

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police said a male driver is dead after crashing their car early Friday morning at US-95 and Jones Blvd. on the southbound off-ramp.

According to NSP, around 3:45 a.m. Friday morning, a single-vehicle crash occurred the driver of a silver sedan failed to maintain its marked travel lane striking a pole. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Nevada State Police said a hard closure is place at that off-ramp until around 7:00 a.m. Friday morning as crews work to clean up the crash.

