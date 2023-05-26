Daughter surprises father with VGK, Raiders logos on his truck to support cancer fight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -It is hard not to spot Glenn Kohler driving around Henderson. He is the one driving a distinctive 1993 Dodge Dakota truck.

“This is the best little truck I’ve driven in my life,” said Kohler.

Kohler’s truck is quite visible with Vegas Golden Knights and Raiders logos all over it. The logos were a surprise from Kohler’s daughter, who wanted to show support during her dad’s cancer battle. Kohler says he was diagnosed with stage three Lymphoma last summer.

“It hit us all hard. So, I just wanted him to know that he wasn’t fighting alone,” said his daughter, Annie Bushman. “And that he had a lot of support behind him and having that truck, it’s his pride and joy. He goes around driving it and loves talking to everybody about it and that makes a difference.”

The day Bushman had the truck wrapped was the last day of her dad’s chemo treatment. That day, they also learned that the treatment was working. And a month after that, the family said he was in remission.

“Just hearing that word is a big ordeal. Having that feeling of, ‘We made it through,’” said Bushman.

“I have to tell you, we have a very large family, so we had a whole lot of support, a lot of support. 56 people maybe, support every day,” said Kohler.

His wife and daughter jokingly corrected him, saying there were more than 100 people supportive of his cancer fight.

Kohler says he’s been to a few Raiders games and some Golden Knights games while going through treatment and “loved every minute of it.” He is proud of his teams and his family for all their support during a tough time.

“I feel proud walking up to this truck. Every time I walk up to it, I just feel that I beat the worst thing that could ever happen to me. I beat it with flying colors because of my loved ones. That’s the bottom line,” said Kohler.

