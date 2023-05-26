CCSD launches annual Summer Reading Contest

CCSD is encouraging students to read over the summer
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is encouraging students and families to start their summer fun with its annual social media challenge, the Summer Reading Photo Contest.

According to a media release from the school district, students are encouraged to read for at least 30 minutes a day to continue building their literacy skills through the summer break. Students can choose to read a book, magazine, comic books, newspaper or listen to an audiobook.

To participate, parents and students must post photos of their reading adventures using the hashtag #ReadWithMeCCSD. All posts must include the student’s first name, CCSD school and ensure public view settings are activated on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram to be eligible to win a prize. CCSD students taking on the challenge are encouraged to find creative ways to submit photos, such as:

  • Post a picture of your child or family reading in an interesting place
  • Post a picture of your child reading something interesting, other than a book
  • Post a picture of your child reading to a sibling, pet, or other fascinating friends

Those who don’t have social media are still encouraged to participate by submitting photos via email to communications@ccsd.net. Parents also have the option to share a photo only using the hashtag, while separately emailing their student’s name, school and photo to enter the contest. All entries must be submitted before July 26.

CCSD encourages students to visit their local public library to borrow books or other reading materials. Learn about the summer reading contest by visiting the Read With Me CCSD website.

