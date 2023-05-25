Sportsbook sets lines on Memorial Day travel numbers

Memorial Day weekend travel
Memorial Day weekend travel(MGN / Jay Galvin / CC BY 2.0)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:38 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An online sportsbook has created a series of lines, spreads and proposition bets based on AAA’s predictions on Memorial Day weekend travel statistics in the United States.

BetUS.com posted its novelty lines on a variety of travel-related numbers for the long weekend. One proposition is which domestic city will be the most visited over the weekend. Las Vegas checks in with the third-shortest odds at +325. Only New York (+225) and Orlando (+175) are bigger favorites.

Most of the remaining odds are over/unders regarding specific travel numbers, including the following:

  • How many Americans will travel 50+ miles? 42.2 million
  • What will the total increase in travel be compared to 2022? 6.5% increase
  • Number of air travelers: 3.35 million
  • Number of auto travelers: 37.5 million
  • Number of bus/train travelers: 1.9 million

The price of airfare costs is another topic on the board, with the site setting the over/under for an increase in this year’s flight costs at 36%.

“Don’t make novelty bets more stressful than what it is,” the website suggests. “Most of the time, simply having fun and following your intuition can lead to the most success.”

More information about the Memorial Day betting lines is available here.

