Sports Illustrated to offer 3-day ‘Club SI’ experience during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the city inches closer and closer to hosting Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix, the hospitality offerings continue to roll in.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday announced three new hospitality experiences for the November race.

According to a news release, tickets to all three hospitality experiences will be available in the third and final round of ticket sales on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m via www.f1lasvegasgp.com/tickets.

According to F1, each of the unique trackside experiences — Heineken House, Club SI and Club Paris — will include three-day access to a dedicated vantage point overlooking the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

As part of the November race, F1 says “the twenty best drivers on the planet will race down the Las Vegas Strip and some of the world’s most iconic landmarks.”

F1 provided descriptions for the three new hospitality offerings:

Heineken® House ($8,000 + LET and fees per person): Located in the South Koval Zone and formerly referenced as Neon , Heineken® House brings the Las Vegas’ nightlife scene trackside on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™. The three-day ticket includes access to an energetic hospitality space pulsing with the beats of DJs and live entertainment that will have fans dancing the night away. All-inclusive food and beverage, including the new Heineken® Silver, premium cocktails and interactive premium food stations will be offered throughout the night. The three-level structure will offer breathtaking terrace views of the Koval Straightaway.

Club SI ($7,000 + LET and fees per person): Sports Illustrated's Club SI will host an immersive three-day experience on-track complete with views of the high-speed action on Las Vegas Boulevard, located at Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. The ticket includes a full slate of programming with highlights ranging from celebrity guest appearances, popular DJ performances, and panels. SI's exceptional hospitality offerings include two exclusive VIP areas, a bountiful culinary experience complete with passed hors d'oeuvres, food stations and top-shelf cocktails. Tickets to Club SI will be available on sitickets.com and F1lasvegasgp.com

Club Paris ($5,500 + LET and fees per person): Located at Paris Las Vegas and spanning Alexxa’s, Beer Park and Chateau Nightclub & Gardens, Club Paris shared hospitality will provide a range of ways to enjoy center-Strip views of the drivers jockeying for position on the iconic Las Vegas Boulevard. The three-day ticket includes food and beverage, from action stations serving Alexxa’s high-end favorites, to interactive games, food trucks, street food, beer, wine and cocktails on Beer Park’s trackside terrace, plus a bespoke lounge at Chateau, complete with a DJ, live entertainment and passed bites and desserts.

Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend is set for November 16-18.

