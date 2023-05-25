Online reservation system coming to Nevada State Parks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In response to increased demand, Nevada State Parks has worked to develop an online tool to make it easier for visitors to explore The Silver State.

According to a media release, Nevada State Parks will launch Reserve Nevada, a new online reservation system, this September. It will reportedly allow visitors to buy day-use passes, book campsites and cabins, purchase annual permits, and make special event reservations online.

“Last year, nearly four million visitors explored Nevada’s 27 beautiful state parks. With outdoor recreation on the rise, our new online reservation system will make it easier than ever to discover the beauty of Nevada.” said Bob Mergell, Nevada State Parks administrator. “Nevada’s goal is to manage park operations and protect natural resources more efficiently through Reserve Nevada, and we expect our visitors and staff will appreciate the convenience of an online experience.”

Reserve Nevada is scheduled to go live on September 1, 2023, with reservable sites being phased in over time. The first park to take reservations will be Valley of Fire State Park in southern Nevada, followed by Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area near Laughlin and Washoe Lake State Park near Reno in October.

The remainder of reservable sites will be online by the end of the year. As part of a pilot program, Big Bend of the Colorado will require advance reservations for day-use during a certain window of the day to help relieve traffic congestion at the park entrance. After that time window, the park will open to first-come, first-served day-use visitors. For now, other popular day-use parks, such as Sand Harbor State Park, will not offer reservations.

The reservation system will follow an 11-month rolling window, with sites opening up for reservation at 8 a.m. PST. Online camping reservations must be made at least three days in advance, but reservations are not required to stay at a Nevada State Park. Visitors are welcome to stay at unreserved sites on a first-come first-served basis, depending on availability.

For more information about Reserve Nevada and to read a list of frequently asked questions, visit parks.nv.gov/reservations.

