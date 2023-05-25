North Las Vegas sports fields closing for turf conversion

NLV field closure schedule
NLV field closure schedule(City of North Las Vegas)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of North Las Vegas is temporarily closing different sports fields at CNLV parks from May-August.

According to a release from the city, the closure will kick off the CNLV turf conversion project. During this time, fields will be restocked with Bermuda grass seed to improve turf conditions.

The city said that field closures will remain in effect for the next few months to help keep turf “healthy and safe.” During the closure period, fields will be watered throughout the day to ensure that grass seed will germinate. CNLV added that it will not use more water for this process—it will only spread it out throughout the day to ensure proper germination.

Bermuda grass requires lower maintenance throughout the year. Once the project is complete, turf will be watered bi-weekly in winter and six days in summer. Signage will be posted at each site to notify the public of the purpose of these closures.

More information is available here.

