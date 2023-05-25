New airline to launch flights between Southern California, Las Vegas

Northern Pacific Airways plane
Northern Pacific Airways plane(Northern Pacific Airways)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:18 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dubbed “American’s newest low-fare airline,” Northern Pacific Airways has announced its first route will offer nonstop service between Southern California and Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Northern Pacific Airways will offer Los Angeles-area service with flights departing from Ontario International Airport (ONT) and arriving at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International.

“This announcement today represents the achievement of a major milestone for Northern Pacific Airways,” said Rob McKinney, Northern Pacific Airways’ CEO. “The airline now has a live flight schedule, purchasable tickets, and refurbished aircraft ready to go, and I can’t wait for passengers to meet our team onboard and fly with us.”

The company says flights will leave from Ontario International Airport on Fridays at 2 p.m. and arrive into Las Vegas approximately one hour later. Return flights are scheduled to leave Las Vegas at 2 p.m. on Sundays and arrive in Ontario at 3 p.m., the release says.

Northern Pacific Airways says the flights will be operated on its fully refurbished Boeing 757-200 aircraft.

According to the company, the new route begins June 23. For more information, visit: https://np.com/.

State Senate passes education budget, marking the largest in Nevada history
Sports Illustrated to offer 3-day ‘Club SI’ experience during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
