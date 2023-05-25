Nevada Childcare Fund expands eligibility to cover more families

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A state fund to help families with childcare has been up and running for a while now, and the program has expanded to make more families eligible.

The Nevada Childcare Fund was launched in July 2022 to help families get affordable childcare through the pandemic. Nevada lawmakers approved $50 million to get this fund started.

The fund is still active and families in Nevada who are low-income may be eligible to qualify for the program.

One local nonprofit tells FOX5 that 30% more families have applied for the funds. They also say 11,000 additional children are being served each month.

All families are encouraged to apply even if they were not eligible in the past, as eligibility has expanded to make this resource more widely-available.

For more information, visit: https://www.nevadachildcarefund.org/.

