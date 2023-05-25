Las Vegas police looking for suspect accused of sexual assault

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police looking for sexual assault suspect in May 18, 2023 incident.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police looking for sexual assault suspect in May 18, 2023 incident.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:25 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man accused of sexual assault and multiple burglaries.

LVMPD said police investigated multiple burglaries that took place May 18 in the area of W. Flamingo Road and the 215 west. Police said in one incident, the suspect was confronted by a homeowner, who was then attacked and sexually assaulted by the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Black man who is about 20 years old, last seen wearing a black jacket with blue, white and red stripes.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers clear debris thrown by fans late in the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey...
Dallas Stars apologize to Golden Knights, NHL for ‘actions’ of some of team’s fans during Game 3
Woman goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Rave arrival: Mother goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Video poker machines under a tent for a pop-up casino in Las Vegas
Pop-up casino operates under tent for 8 hours to retain gaming license
Foley Family Wines Minden Distillery; photo credit: Scott Shearer
Golden Knights owner buys Nevada distillery on National Register of Historic Places
The departure airport of a deadly Cal-Nev-Ari crash on April 11
Report: Plane crash that killed two near Las Vegas went down minutes after takeoff

Latest News

An aerial shot of Commercial Center Plaza in Las Vegas
County commissioner apologizes again after calling business owners at Commercial Center ‘ungrateful’
School lunch at a cafeteria
CCSD offers free meals for students during summer break
Childcare generic
Nevada Childcare Fund expands eligibility to cover more families
Officer Justin Terry died last year when a beam fell on his car on the 95.
Driver in crash that killed off-duty Las Vegas detective charged with vehicular manslaughter