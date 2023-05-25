Las Vegas police looking for suspect accused of sexual assault

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man accused of sexual assault and multiple burglaries.

LVMPD said police investigated multiple burglaries that took place May 18 in the area of W. Flamingo Road and the 215 west. Police said in one incident, the suspect was confronted by a homeowner, who was then attacked and sexually assaulted by the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Black man who is about 20 years old, last seen wearing a black jacket with blue, white and red stripes.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

