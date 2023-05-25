‘Jeopardy!’ donates $100K to Las Vegas nonprofit after latest James Holzhauer win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer has once again dominated on “Jeopardy!” and helped send money to a local nonprofit.

On Wednesday, Holzhauer was crowned champion of the first-ever “Jeopardy Masters.” show.

According to a news release, as a result of Holzhauer’s impressive win, “Jeopardy!” made a $100,000 donation to Las Vegas nonprofit Project 150 to help further the group’s mission of helping homeless, displaced and disadvantaged local high school students.

The release notes that Holzhauer was awarded the Trebek Trophy, which was named after former “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek, earning $500,000 plus a $100,000 donation to Project 150 from the show.

