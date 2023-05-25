Forecast Outlook - 05/25/23

The stronger southwest winds continue Thursday afternoon for Southern Nevada. Peak wind gusts this afternoon will be in the 30-40 MPH range, but the wind isn’t looking as strong as we head into Friday. Temperatures finally return near average for the next 7 days, where most of the valley will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Memorial Day weekend will bring mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Temperatures will run in the low 90s through Memorial Day on Monday.

No rain chances in the next 7 days.

