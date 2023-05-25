Foot injury could keep Jimmy Garoppolo out of Raiders practices until July

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes questions during an NFL football...
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes questions during an NFL football news conference, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. The new Raiders quarterback is not taking part in organized team activities because of a lingering foot injury. Coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday, May 25, 2023, that Garoppolo could be held out until July when training camp begins. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press and Mark Anderson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not taking part in organized team activities as he continues to recover from a broken left foot.

Coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday that Garoppolo could be held out until July when training camp begins.

McDaniels said Garoppolo is one of a number of players being held out of OTAs.

“We’re always going to err at this time of the year on being smart,” McDaniels said. “We don’t play a football game for 3 1/2 months, so try to rush (players) out there in May, it’s a poor decision.”

Garoppolo sustained the injury late last season, but said after signing with the Raiders in March that he wasn’t concerned about being available.

“You hate being in that situation,” Garoppolo said. “But once I got past that initial part, especially once we started to make a little bit of a run in the playoffs last year, I was getting ready to ramp up again and be ready. But things didn’t work out, and I’m glad with how things ended up.”

