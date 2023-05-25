F1 video game shows preview of Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit — VIDEO

Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track(Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A promotional clip of a new video game gives a preview of the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit, from the view of the driver.

The video was posted by Formula 1 to promote the new EA Sports F1 2023 video game, coming out May 31.

Stats for the circuit include:

  • 50 laps
  • 306 km race distance
  • 6.12 km circuit length
  • 2 DRS (drag reduction system) zones

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers clear debris thrown by fans late in the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey...
Dallas Stars apologize to Golden Knights, NHL for ‘actions’ of some of team’s fans during Game 3
Woman goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Rave arrival: Mother goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Video poker machines under a tent for a pop-up casino in Las Vegas
Pop-up casino operates under tent for 8 hours to retain gaming license
Foley Family Wines Minden Distillery; photo credit: Scott Shearer
Golden Knights owner buys Nevada distillery on National Register of Historic Places
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Housekeeper accused of stealing $1M in jewelry from Las Vegas hotel room

Latest News

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes questions during an NFL football...
Foot injury could keep Jimmy Garoppolo out of Raiders practices until July
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, right, is escorted by officials as Vegas Golden Knights'...
Golden Knights up 3-0 vs. Dallas; Stars’ Benn suspended 2 games after captain-on-captain hit
Jeremiah's Journey | Young Las Vegas Raiders fan receives NAACP award
Foley Family Wines Minden Distillery; photo credit: Scott Shearer
Golden Knights owner buys Nevada distillery on National Register of Historic Places