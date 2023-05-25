F1 video game shows preview of Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit — VIDEO
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A promotional clip of a new video game gives a preview of the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit, from the view of the driver.
The video was posted by Formula 1 to promote the new EA Sports F1 2023 video game, coming out May 31.
Stats for the circuit include:
- 50 laps
- 306 km race distance
- 6.12 km circuit length
- 2 DRS (drag reduction system) zones
