F1 video game shows preview of Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit — VIDEO

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A promotional clip of a new video game gives a preview of the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit, from the view of the driver.

The video was posted by Formula 1 to promote the new EA Sports F1 2023 video game, coming out May 31.

Stats for the circuit include:

50 laps

306 km race distance

6.12 km circuit length

2 DRS (drag reduction system) zones

