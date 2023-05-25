Driver in crash that killed off-duty Las Vegas detective charged with vehicular manslaughter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver involved in an accident that killed an off-duty Las Vegas detective last summer has been charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Glen Kenison, also referred to in court documents as Glen Joseph Lewis, was charged in Las Vegas Municipal Court on May 24. The criminal complaint stated that the defendant caused the death of Justin Michael Terry “through an act or omission that constitutes simple negligence” on June 10, 2022. It added that Lewis was operating a tractor with an oversized or “exceeding max” load on his trailer.

According to court documents, the tractor struck an overhead crash protection beam, causing it to “dislodge, and/or collapse, and fall onto the roadway into the path of another motor vehicle.”

That vehicle was a 2016 Ford Taurus driven by Detective Terry, who struck the fallen beam with the front of his car. He later died from injuries suffered during the crash.

Detective Terry’s family has also filed a civil suit against Lewis and multiple companies named as cross-defendants. A jury trial in that case is scheduled for July, 2024.

