County commissioner apologizes again after calling business owners at Commercial Center ‘ungrateful’

An aerial shot of Commercial Center Plaza in Las Vegas
An aerial shot of Commercial Center Plaza in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Dani Masten
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:21 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Commissioner Tick Segerblom’s apology comes as many voiced concerns about being left out of a block party last Thursday that was meant to promote their businesses.

“Totally apologize,” said commissioner Tick Segerblom. “It was inappropriate.”

Commissioner Tick Segereblom apologized after calling some business owners at the Commercial Center “ungrateful miscreants.”

Business owner in Las Vegas’ Commercial Center surprised by emails from Clark County leaders

“Ungrateful was the fact that we thought we had done such a good job to promote the Commercial Center.”

“Basically, created an EDC light pre-show like that has nothing to do with the Commercial Center,” said business owner at the Commercial Center Nancy Good.

Owner of Core Contemporary art gallery Nancy Good expressed her frustrations in an email to the county that was then forwarded to commissioner Segerbloom and Ross Miller.

A free concert at the Las Vegas Commercial Center has one county commissioner apologizing, while business owners are split

Commissioner Segerblom said he hit “reply all” not realizing his comments of calling business owners like Nancy ungrateful would be seen.

“I talked to Nancy today and at the end of the day we agreed to move forward,” said Segerblom. “I think everyone agrees to the commercial center has gotten more publicity than it has in the last 15 years.”

Commissioner Segerblom shared what he and with commissioner discussed regarding the email thread with Good.

“Just the fact that my comment was unacceptable, and I have no excuse other than to just apologize to him, apologize to her, the Las Vegas community and those businesses,” said Segerblom.

Segerblom said going forward businesses at the Commercial Center will SEE and feel a better environment.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers clear debris thrown by fans late in the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey...
Dallas Stars apologize to Golden Knights, NHL for ‘actions’ of some of team’s fans during Game 3
Woman goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Rave arrival: Mother goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Video poker machines under a tent for a pop-up casino in Las Vegas
Pop-up casino operates under tent for 8 hours to retain gaming license
Foley Family Wines Minden Distillery; photo credit: Scott Shearer
Golden Knights owner buys Nevada distillery on National Register of Historic Places
The departure airport of a deadly Cal-Nev-Ari crash on April 11
Report: Plane crash that killed two near Las Vegas went down minutes after takeoff

Latest News

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police looking for sexual assault suspect in May 18, 2023 incident.
Las Vegas police looking for suspect accused of sexual assault
School lunch at a cafeteria
CCSD offers free meals for students during summer break
Childcare generic
Nevada Childcare Fund expands eligibility to cover more families
Officer Justin Terry died last year when a beam fell on his car on the 95.
Driver in crash that killed off-duty Las Vegas detective charged with vehicular manslaughter