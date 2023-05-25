County commissioner apologizes again after calling business owners at Commercial Center ‘ungrateful’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Commissioner Tick Segerblom’s apology comes as many voiced concerns about being left out of a block party last Thursday that was meant to promote their businesses.

“Totally apologize,” said commissioner Tick Segerblom. “It was inappropriate.”

Commissioner Tick Segereblom apologized after calling some business owners at the Commercial Center “ungrateful miscreants.”

“Ungrateful was the fact that we thought we had done such a good job to promote the Commercial Center.”

“Basically, created an EDC light pre-show like that has nothing to do with the Commercial Center,” said business owner at the Commercial Center Nancy Good.

Owner of Core Contemporary art gallery Nancy Good expressed her frustrations in an email to the county that was then forwarded to commissioner Segerbloom and Ross Miller.

Commissioner Segerblom said he hit “reply all” not realizing his comments of calling business owners like Nancy ungrateful would be seen.

“I talked to Nancy today and at the end of the day we agreed to move forward,” said Segerblom. “I think everyone agrees to the commercial center has gotten more publicity than it has in the last 15 years.”

Commissioner Segerblom shared what he and with commissioner discussed regarding the email thread with Good.

“Just the fact that my comment was unacceptable, and I have no excuse other than to just apologize to him, apologize to her, the Las Vegas community and those businesses,” said Segerblom.

Segerblom said going forward businesses at the Commercial Center will SEE and feel a better environment.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.