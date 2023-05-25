Could tightening water restrictions drain popular Henderson pond?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tightening water restrictions in Southern Nevada mean tough choices for local communities. Leaders of the Cadence development in Henderson say they may one day soon have to remove a focal point of the neighborhood: the pond at Central Park. It not a done deal, it is something that remains up for discussion. People FOX5 spoke to don’t want to see it happen.

“Man, that sucks this is one of our favorite places to come,” Kaipo Orellana told FOX5 as his boys rode bikes on the path surrounding the pond. Orellana moved to Cadence in 2019 and says Central Park and the pond was a major selling point.

“It is usually where I bring our family and friends because it is one of the most scenic points in Vegas,” Orellana contended.

With a perfect view of the Strip, the pond at Central Park is a popular spot for photos, watching fireworks, and a place families enjoy. Cozette Caddle walks the path around the pond daily. “I think it is beautiful. It is beautiful to sit and look at the water,” Caddle stated. Caddle is highly against removing the pond.

“They shouldn’t. It is such a beautiful sight. It so calming to look at the water,” Caddle argued. Caddle added the pond has a positive impact on her mental health and wellbeing and can’t imagine the park without it.

“I wouldn’t come really,” Caddle said.

The LandWell Company, developers of the Cadence Master Planned Community where homes and apartments are still being built, told FOX5 they and the Cadence HOA are working with various officials to address water issues related to the ongoing drought. Some changes have already occurred in the community such as turf removal.

As for the complete removal of the beloved pond, that has yet to be determined. The pond operates on a re-use permit which if revoked, could force the water feature to be removed.

As water restrictions continue to tighten, some neighbors understand scarifies must be made and it is only likely a matter of time until the water is turned off.

“I know we are in a drought, so it makes complete sense... It is going to be different here that’s for sure,” Orellana said.

LandWell also explained there may be financial incentives, money from the City of Henderson and the Southern Nevada Water Authority to remove the pond like what is currently offered to property owners for removing grass.

This is LandWell’s statement to FOX5:

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­The board of directors for Cadence’s Homeowners Association along with the developer, The LandWell Company, continues to work with various officials to address water issues related to the ongoing drought.

This includes updating medians, neighborhood parks and Central Park to decrease the amount of turf. Some of these changes have already occurred such as the removal of turf along the main entryway to the community.

Both the HOA board and The LandWell Company have a fiduciary responsibility to ensure the HOA, which is made up of Cadence residents, remain sound on financial footing. This includes seeking out rebates or matching funds to make changes to landscaping as necessary by recent legislation. This also includes exploring longer term options that may become required, including the removal of water features.

As such, we have engaged the original planner for Central Park to provide options should the pond be removed, either by choice or by mandate, so the HOA is better prepared in the future and can assess any possible assistance the City of Henderson and SNWA may offer as part of their ongoing drought mitigation programs. No changes will be made without seeking input from the residents of Cadence.

THE Southern Nevada Water Authority told FOX5 they are “not aware of any actions regarding the Cadence pond.”

The City of Henderson referred FOX5 to LandWell regarding the possible removal of the pond saying it is not related to a city ordinance.

