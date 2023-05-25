CCSD offers free meals for students during summer break

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District announced it will again provide nutritious meals to all students through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

According to a media release, the summer school meal service will begin on Tuesday, May 30. All CCSD schools with summer programs including Summer Acceleration, Extended School Year and Secondary Summer School will offer free breakfast and lunch on days academic instruction occurs on-site. Due to the terms of the Summer Food Service Program, all meals must be consumed on-site. There will be no drive-thru meal options.

Summer meal service dates are as follows:

Summer Acceleration: May 30, 2023 - June 16, 2023

Secondary Summer School: May 30, 2023 - June 16, 2023, and June 20, 2023 - July 10, 2023 (No meal service on June 19 and July 4)

Extended School Year: June 22, 2023 - July 18, 2023 (No meal service on July 4)

SFSP, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Nevada Department of Agriculture, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. People over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

SFSP sites will also provide children access to restrooms and portable water. The full list of schools and service times can be found at https://ccsdfs.info/summermeals and menus can be found online at menu.ccsd.net.

