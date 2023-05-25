CCSD offers free meals for students during summer break

School lunch at a cafeteria
School lunch at a cafeteria(CDC/Amanda Mills via Canva)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District announced it will again provide nutritious meals to all students through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

According to a media release, the summer school meal service will begin on Tuesday, May 30. All CCSD schools with summer programs including Summer Acceleration, Extended School Year and Secondary Summer School will offer free breakfast and lunch on days academic instruction occurs on-site. Due to the terms of the Summer Food Service Program, all meals must be consumed on-site. There will be no drive-thru meal options.

Summer meal service dates are as follows:

  • Summer Acceleration: May 30, 2023 - June 16, 2023
  • Secondary Summer School: May 30, 2023 - June 16, 2023, and June 20, 2023 - July 10, 2023 (No meal service on June 19 and July 4)
  • Extended School Year: June 22, 2023 - July 18, 2023 (No meal service on July 4)

SFSP, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Nevada Department of Agriculture, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. People over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

SFSP sites will also provide children access to restrooms and portable water. The full list of schools and service times can be found at https://ccsdfs.info/summermeals and menus can be found online at menu.ccsd.net.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers clear debris thrown by fans late in the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey...
Dallas Stars apologize to Golden Knights, NHL for ‘actions’ of some of team’s fans during Game 3
Woman goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Rave arrival: Mother goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Video poker machines under a tent for a pop-up casino in Las Vegas
Pop-up casino operates under tent for 8 hours to retain gaming license
Foley Family Wines Minden Distillery; photo credit: Scott Shearer
Golden Knights owner buys Nevada distillery on National Register of Historic Places
The departure airport of a deadly Cal-Nev-Ari crash on April 11
Report: Plane crash that killed two near Las Vegas went down minutes after takeoff

Latest News

Childcare generic
Nevada Childcare Fund expands eligibility to cover more families
Officer Justin Terry died last year when a beam fell on his car on the 95.
Driver in crash that killed off-duty Las Vegas detective charged with vehicular manslaughter
James Holzhauer, a cast member in the ABC television series "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All...
‘Jeopardy!’ donates $100K to Las Vegas nonprofit after latest James Holzhauer win
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
SEC shuts down ‘Ponzi-like scheme’ by cannabis company claiming Las Vegas ties