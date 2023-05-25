Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash

Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:13 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fans of Budweiser can enjoy a rebate on several products this month, including over Memorial Day weekend.

Anheuser-Busch customers can get up to $15 back with the purchase of a 15-pack or larger amount of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select, or Budweiser Select 55.

The company said the offer is good until May 31. Fans will be paid via a digital prepaid card after redeeming the rebate online.

According to the promotion, customers must complete the online form, provide proof of purchase and an image of the case’s barcode to qualify for the rebate.

The offer is good for one rebate per household from now until the promotional period ends.

The promotion comes amid reports of Bud Light’s plummeting sales after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer.

Earlier this month, Bud Light’s parent company said it would triple its marketing spending in the U.S. over the summer to try to boost sales, as reported by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers clear debris thrown by fans late in the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey...
Dallas Stars apologize to Golden Knights, NHL for ‘actions’ of some of team’s fans during Game 3
Woman goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Rave arrival: Mother goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Video poker machines under a tent for a pop-up casino in Las Vegas
Pop-up casino operates under tent for 8 hours to retain gaming license
Foley Family Wines Minden Distillery; photo credit: Scott Shearer
Golden Knights owner buys Nevada distillery on National Register of Historic Places
The departure airport of a deadly Cal-Nev-Ari crash on April 11
Report: Plane crash that killed two near Las Vegas went down minutes after takeoff

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal
FILE - Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson answers students' questions during a news...
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space
James Holzhauer, a cast member in the ABC television series "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All...
‘Jeopardy!’ donates $100K to Las Vegas nonprofit after latest James Holzhauer win
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor’s discipline hearing centers on privacy, reporting of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion