2nd juvenile suspect accused in shooting of 2 teens in northwest Las Vegas
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:52 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A second suspect has been apprehended in connection to a shooting of two teenagers on May 9, according to authorities.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported Thursday the arrest of a 15-year-old male.
The juvenile is charged with two counts each of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
The other suspect, Hakeem Collett, 17, faces the same charges following his arrest earlier this month, plus one count of possession of a gun by a prohibited person.
