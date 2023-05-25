2nd juvenile suspect accused in shooting of 2 teens in northwest Las Vegas

2nd juvenile suspect accused in shooting of 2 teens in northwest Las Vegas
2nd juvenile suspect accused in shooting of 2 teens in northwest Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:52 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A second suspect has been apprehended in connection to a shooting of two teenagers on May 9, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported Thursday the arrest of a 15-year-old male.

The juvenile is charged with two counts each of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The other suspect, Hakeem Collett, 17, faces the same charges following his arrest earlier this month, plus one count of possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers clear debris thrown by fans late in the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey...
Dallas Stars apologize to Golden Knights, NHL for ‘actions’ of some of team’s fans during Game 3
Woman goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Rave arrival: Mother goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Video poker machines under a tent for a pop-up casino in Las Vegas
Pop-up casino operates under tent for 8 hours to retain gaming license
Foley Family Wines Minden Distillery; photo credit: Scott Shearer
Golden Knights owner buys Nevada distillery on National Register of Historic Places
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Housekeeper accused of stealing $1M in jewelry from Las Vegas hotel room

Latest News

Northern Pacific Airways plane
New airline to launch flights between Southern California, Las Vegas
State Senate passes education budget, marking the largest in Nevada history
State Senate passes education budget, marking the largest in Nevada history
Sports Illustrated to offer 3-day ‘Club SI’ experience during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Sports Illustrated to offer 3-day ‘Club SI’ experience during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Lake Mead increasing safety patrols for wave of Memorial Day weekend visitors