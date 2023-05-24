Roller derby is returning to Las Vegas, tryouts happening through end of May

Roller Skates
Roller Skates(KTTC)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:22 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tryouts are being held through the end of May for a roller derby here in the Valley. The Las Vegas High Rollers Roller Derby League says it is seeking experienced skaters to join in.

The plan is to form multiple teams to compete against one another. They plan to play here in Las Vegas, as well as in California. One skater says she hopes the sport can return to the prominence it had in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

“The kids of today don’t know what roller derby is and how we grew up watching the sport,” says Lali Outhoummountry of the Las Vegas high Rollers Roller Derby League. “If we were to bring it back, re-introduce it to them, just like hockey and football, they’re going to love it.”

More tryouts will be held May 26-30. You can click here for details on how to sign up for tryouts.

Click here for more details about the roller derby tryouts.

