Pop-up casino operates under a tent for eight hours to retain gaming license

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Most casinos in Las Vegas are open 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

For eight hours today, there was an exception—a “pop-up casino” hosted and operated under a tent. The location that was formerly home to The Beach nightclub, at 365 E. Convention Center Dr., set up a gaming operation for eight hours today, operating 16 older video poker machines.

According to a spokesperson for the Nevada Gaming Commission, this is happening in order to retain a gaming license. The pop-up is on land now owned by Marriott International, but the temporary casino is run by Century Gaming Technologies.

On May 18, 2023, the Nevada Gaming Commission approved the application of Century Gaming Technologies, a licensed operator of a slot machine route, db at The Beach, located at 365 E Convention Center Dr, for an eight-hour gaming operation to operate 16 slot machines in order to preserve its grandfathered status. The location is grandfathered to conduct nonrestricted gaming operations without being a resort hotel as required by NRS 463.1605. As such, the grandfather status will expire if no gaming is offered for more than 24 months from the last day gaming was conducted.

“I did want to be a part of it, just to be able to see it and say I’ve done that,” said one player at the pop-up. “And tell the folks back home, because they probably won’t believe it.”

FOX5 reached out to Marriott International, but the corporation has not commented on the event.

