Pop-up casino operates under a tent for eight hours to retain gaming license
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Most casinos in Las Vegas are open 24 hours a day, every day of the year.
For eight hours today, there was an exception—a “pop-up casino” hosted and operated under a tent. The location that was formerly home to The Beach nightclub, at 365 E. Convention Center Dr., set up a gaming operation for eight hours today, operating 16 older video poker machines.
According to a spokesperson for the Nevada Gaming Commission, this is happening in order to retain a gaming license. The pop-up is on land now owned by Marriott International, but the temporary casino is run by Century Gaming Technologies.
“I did want to be a part of it, just to be able to see it and say I’ve done that,” said one player at the pop-up. “And tell the folks back home, because they probably won’t believe it.”
FOX5 reached out to Marriott International, but the corporation has not commented on the event.
