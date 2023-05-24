Pop-up casino operates under a tent for eight hours to retain gaming license

Video poker machines under a tent for a pop-up casino in Las Vegas
Video poker machines under a tent for a pop-up casino in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless and Dani Masten
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:59 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Most casinos in Las Vegas are open 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

For eight hours today, there was an exception—a “pop-up casino” hosted and operated under a tent. The location that was formerly home to The Beach nightclub, at 365 E. Convention Center Dr., set up a gaming operation for eight hours today, operating 16 older video poker machines.

A pop-up casino operated 16 video poker machines for eight hours to retain a gaming license
A pop-up casino operated 16 video poker machines for eight hours to retain a gaming license(FOX5)

According to a spokesperson for the Nevada Gaming Commission, this is happening in order to retain a gaming license. The pop-up is on land now owned by Marriott International, but the temporary casino is run by Century Gaming Technologies.

“I did want to be a part of it, just to be able to see it and say I’ve done that,” said one player at the pop-up. “And tell the folks back home, because they probably won’t believe it.”

FOX5 reached out to Marriott International, but the corporation has not commented on the event.

