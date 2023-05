LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tina Turner, singer and performer known across the world over several decades, passed away Tuesday, May 23 at the age of 83.

Like many stars, Turner took to the stage in Las Vegas during her career. Courtesy of the Las Vegas News Bureau, take a look at her career when she was in town from the 70s onward.

