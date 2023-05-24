Parks in three Las Vegas Valley cities ranked in top 50 nationally

City turns on splash pads at Las Vegas parks
City turns on splash pads at Las Vegas parks(City of Las Vegas/Twitter)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Trust for Public Land announced its rankings for the best big city park systems, and three different cities in the Las Vegas Valley cracked the top 50.

Henderson checked in at #19 in the annual rankings. North Las Vegas was Southern Nevada’s biggest mover, climbing up 17 spots to #37. According to a media release, that rise is attributed to higher citywide investment.

Las Vegas ranked #48. Washington, DC was atop the rankings, followed by St. Paul at #2.

Henderson received strong marks for park access. Seventy-five percent of Henderson residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, about equal to the national ParkScore city average of 76 percent. Las Vegas scored best on park amenities, ranking among the nation’s leaders at providing access to playgrounds and basketball hoops.

The annual ParkScore index ranks park systems in the 100 most populous U.S. cities. ParkScore rankings are based equally on five factors:

  • Park access measures the percentage of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park.
  • Park equity compares per capita park space and 10-minute-walk park access in communities of color vs. white communities and in low-income neighborhoods versus high-income neighborhoods. Park systems score higher if disparities are minimal or non-existent.
  • Park acreage is based on a city’s median park size and the percentage of city area dedicated to parks.
  • Park investment measures park spending per resident.
  • Park amenities assess the availability of six popular park features: basketball hoops, off-leash dog parks, playgrounds, splash pads and other water-play structures, recreation and senior centers, and restrooms.

Minneapolis, Irvine, and Arlington, VA rounded out the top five. More information is available here.

