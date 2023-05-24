Parent volunteer charged with embezzling $45,000 from high school band’s booster fund, officials say

Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.
Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.(Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
By WLBT Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:34 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A parent volunteer has been arrested and charged with embezzling more than $45,000 from a Mississippi high school band’s booster fund, officials said.

Donna Floyd, 42, was arrested Monday.

Brandon High School officials and the Rankin County School District contacted law enforcement about their concerns.

Investigators with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said they found that Floyd had embezzled over $45,000 from Brandon High School’s band booster funds.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Floyd’s first court appearance is Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Housekeeper accused of stealing $1M in jewelry from Las Vegas hotel room
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson Police: Suspect in custody following barricade
Workers clear debris thrown by fans late in the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey...
Dallas Stars apologize to Golden Knights, NHL for ‘actions’ of some of team’s fans during Game 3
Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (Right)
Police ID’d women accused in man’s death at Las Vegas hotel through Instagram
Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police respond to armed man barricaded in residence near country club

Latest News

This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore....
Adnan Syed’s lawyer appeals to Maryland Supreme Court
A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead...
Explainer: What does the latest Colorado River proposal mean for California, Arizona, Nevada?
An Omaha, Nebraska, neighborhood is dealing with what neighbors call a "peacock problem."
‘They’re not just beautiful’: Neighborhood split over peacock conundrum
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
Massive sinkhole in shopping center parking lot causes disruptions for customers