Learning about African culture for Africa Day 2023

By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s set to be an explosion of culture at this year’s Africa Day Festival at Craig Ranch Park.

African Diaspora of Las Vegas has been hosting this event for several years. There will be lots of food, dancing and clothing from several different countries.

Jennie Gachui, President of the group, said many immigrants call Vegas home and that this is a way to give back to their new community.

“We want to be present, we want to be vocal,” Gachui said. “We want people to experience and promote the culture. We also want people to hear the story of Africa.

The Africa Day Festival goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Craig Ranch Park. It is free for anyone to attend.

