Las Vegas police looking for suspect in multiple commercial robberies

Las Vegas police are looking for this suspect in connection with two commercial robberies
Las Vegas police are looking for this suspect in connection with two commercial robberies
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:20 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect who is wanted in connection with two recent commercial robberies in the valley.

According to a release from LVMPD, the man pictured committed a robbery at a business near the 5000 block of S. Fort Apache Rd. in Las Vegas at approximately 8:30 a.m. on May 19 as well as at another, unknown location in North Las Vegas.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5′11″ tall and weighing 200 pounds, with a thick mustache and/or a full beard.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

