Las Vegas police looking for suspect in multiple commercial robberies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect who is wanted in connection with two recent commercial robberies in the valley.

According to a release from LVMPD, the man pictured committed a robbery at a business near the 5000 block of S. Fort Apache Rd. in Las Vegas at approximately 8:30 a.m. on May 19 as well as at another, unknown location in North Las Vegas.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5′11″ tall and weighing 200 pounds, with a thick mustache and/or a full beard.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

