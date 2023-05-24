Las Vegas Police ask for community’s help with February double homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the community’s help solving a double homicide case.

“Someone out there knows something. I’m confident of that,” said Lt. Jason Johansson Wednesday at a media event for the murder case of Shayla Huey and Vince Despoto.

On the afternoon of Feb. 20, 2023 the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a makeshift shelter near an Autozone by Desert Inn and Nellis Boulevard.

Both victims - Shayla Huey and Vince Dispoto - were shot to death.

Despite intense investigation, detectives are running out of leads, Johansson said.

“This investigation will go cold without the community’s assistance,” he said.

The victims were in a dating relationship with each other and both lived at the scene. The crime is believed to have happened in the late hours of Feb. 17 or the early morning hours the next day.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.

