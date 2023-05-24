Las Vegas movie theaters are pulling out the stops to get you into seats

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your local movie theater is pulling out the stops to get folks back in-person to watch the latest summer blockbusters.

2023 is expected to be the most normal year for movie theaters and movie studios, ever since the pandemic halted theater operations and studio releases. Even when theaters reopened, studios hesitated to release flicks until bigger audiences could return.

“We knew the audience is ready. What we needed were movies,” said Patrick Corcoran of the National Association of Theater Owners, which held CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The iconic convention was the most heavily-attended since the pandemic.

“We’re in a different world,” Corcoran said, noting how movie theaters are working to lure people back to theaters after years of in-home streaming.

“When you have to go out of the house, pay money, get dressed, take your family, you’re expecting to have a good time. They really like the big screen, as big as possible. Luxury seating. They also like concessions and meals and everything else,” he said, noting customers want the best overall experience possible.

The Brenden Theaters at the Palms Casino is working to stay ahead of industry trends. From luxury leather seats, electronic recliners, state-of-the-art sound and visuals, and a diverse food and beverage menu, the Las Vegas headquarters offer a case study for finding the “next best” thing at the theater.

No stop has not been pulled, because we can’t afford not to miss something,” said Brian James Epling of the Brenden Theaters.

Food and beverage offerings include fried chicken sandwiches, ice cream, cappuccinos and coffee, mixed drinks and champagne.

The interior and layout includes hand-painted murals across the walls, disco balls, an ultra-lounge and a DJ station.

What ultimately keeps people coming to the movies, Epling notes, is a good movie with good buzz.

The industry lives and dies on the films that come out of Hollywood. The proof is in the pudding when the timing is right and the movie’s right,” he said.

The theater offers $5 Mondays for any showing. For more information, click here: Brenden Theater

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.