Hiker dies while trying to complete difficult hike in one day at Grand Canyon

Park rangers are warning people to be cautious hiking in extreme heat as summer approaches.
Park rangers are warning people to be cautious hiking in extreme heat as summer approaches.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An out-of-state visitor died while she tried to complete a difficult hike at the Grand Canyon last weekend. On May 14 at 9 p.m., officials received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail. National Park Services emergency crews arrived and tried to save the woman, but she died. The woman was identified as a 36-year-old visitor from Westfield, Indiana, who was trying to hike to the Colorado River and back in one day. Her name hasn’t been released.

Park rangers are warning people to be cautious hiking in extreme heat as summer approaches. Hiking in extreme heat can cause heat exhaustion, heat stroke or death. Officials don’t recommend hiking from the rim to the river in just a day. However, park rangers advise that rescue help could be delayed in the summer months due to short staff, extreme weather and the number of rescue calls.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers clear debris thrown by fans late in the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey...
Dallas Stars apologize to Golden Knights, NHL for ‘actions’ of some of team’s fans during Game 3
Woman goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Rave arrival: Mother goes into labor at EDC in Las Vegas
Video poker machines under a tent for a pop-up casino in Las Vegas
Pop-up casino operates under tent for 8 hours to retain gaming license
Foley Family Wines Minden Distillery; photo credit: Scott Shearer
Golden Knights owner buys Nevada distillery on National Register of Historic Places
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Housekeeper accused of stealing $1M in jewelry from Las Vegas hotel room

Latest News

Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
F1 video game shows preview of Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit — VIDEO
2nd juvenile suspect accused in shooting of 2 teens in northwest Las Vegas
2nd juvenile suspect accused in shooting of 2 teens in northwest Las Vegas
Northern Pacific Airways plane
New airline to launch flights between Southern California, Las Vegas
State Senate passes education budget, marking the largest in Nevada history
State Senate passes education budget, marking the largest in Nevada history
Sports Illustrated to offer 3-day ‘Club SI’ experience during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Sports Illustrated to offer 3-day ‘Club SI’ experience during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix