Golden Knights owner buys Nevada distillery on National Register of Historic Places

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bill Foley, the owner of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, has purchased a distillery in Nevada.

According to a news release, Foley Family Wines will expand into the spirits business with the operation of a distillery in Minden, Nevada.

Foley Family Wines says the Minden facility features an American Whiskey and white spirits distillery, housed in a 100-year-old creamery, and an American Single Malt Whiskey distillery housed in a 100-year-old flour mill.

Both buildings, according to the company, sit on the National Register of Historic Places. The flour mill includes multiple tasting areas and will serve as a guest experience center, the company says.

In addition, Foley Family Wines’ purchase will include the existing inventory of Bourbon, Single Malt Whiskey and Rye.

“The Bently family, former owners of the distillery, restored these historic Minden sites to LEED Certification,” said Courtney Foley, Second Generation Vintner at FFW. “Their legacy is in perfect alignment with our family’s commitment to community and sustainability across our vineyards and winery properties.”

According to Foley Family Wines, the company intends to produce spirits at the facility from locally sourced grains, which will then be available through national wholesale markets and direct to consumer channels..

“Foley Family Wines has been expanding our luxury portfolio of wines since 1996, and we are eager to launch a full range of high-end spirits,” said Shawn Schiffer, FFW President. “As the demand for spirits continues to grow and the consumer profile evolves, this is a strategic step for us. We look forward to integrating spirits brands into our national distribution network and to continuing the important vision of the Bently family.”

The company will begin operation of the Minden facility immediately and will manage the sales and marketing efforts, the company says.

“Minden is an historic agricultural and manufacturing town, located in the heart of Carson Valley close to the Nevada-California border at the eastern base of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range,” the company notes.

